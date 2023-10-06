Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Man inserts venomous snake's head into his mouth, internet gets shivers

The footage features a man fearlessly engaging in a close interaction with a venomous snake, an act that has both fascinated and alarmed viewers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

In an age where social media content can go viral in a matter of seconds, one recent video has captured the attention of netizens worldwide. The footage features a man fearlessly engaging in a close interaction with a venomous snake, an act that has both fascinated and alarmed viewers.

Humans are known to have an innate fear of snakes, and for good reason. The uncertainty of distinguishing between poisonous and non-poisonous serpents has been deeply ingrained in our evolutionary history. For most individuals, the mere mention of a snake induces anxiety. However, a brave few defy this primal fear and engage with these enigmatic reptiles in extraordinary ways.

The video in question, initially shared on Instagram by the user @therealtarzann, has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a man can be seen performing jaw-dropping acts with a deadly venomous snake, including inserting the snake's head into his own mouth. What is perhaps most astonishing is that the snake remains remarkably calm throughout the interaction, refraining from attacking the man.

As of the time of writing, this captivating video has garnered over 87,000 likes and continues to amass views and comments at an unprecedented rate. In the comments section, the internet community has expressed a wide range of emotions, from fear and bewilderment to genuine concern for the man's safety.

One user succinctly captured the general sentiment, stating, "Even if you offered me a million dollars, I wouldn't dare attempt that." Another user took a more ominous tone, dubbing the act as the "kiss of death." A third individual pleaded with the man, writing, "Why, though? Please, stop this." And a fourth user couldn't help but question the rationale behind the risky stunt, asking, "That looks incredibly risky—why would you do it?"

