Viral video: Man holds tail of massive crocodile, internet is furious

The man can be seen waking up the sleepy reptile by holding its tail without any fear and it has left netizens concerned and obviously, scared.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Viral video: Man holds tail of massive crocodile, internet is furious
Screengrab

New Delhi: Crocodiles with their fearsome looks and deadly nature can surely scare many of us. However, a video of a man waking up a sleepy crocodile has gone viral on the internet. The man can be seen waking up the sleepy reptile by holding its tail without any fear and it has left netizens concerned and obviously, scared. The video has been shared on Instagram by a user named @animalsoont and it has accumulated nearly 17,000 views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by animalsoont (@animalsoont)

The viral video opens with a man approaching to the crocodile. Moments later, the man tries to wake the reptile by grabbing its massive tail. The crocodile also seems pretty comfortable with the man's company. The reptile neither attack the man or the person who is recording the clip. Scary, Right? Netizens were left in shock by the level of comfort exhibited by this man with the deadly predator. 

The video has received numerous views and angry comments from netizens. While some remarked on how stupid the entire act was, others expressed their displeasure with the men's actions. In the Instagram comments, one user wrote, "You're a moron!!!It is so dangerous." "Imagine if that thing jumps out of the car in the middle of the street," a second person said. "You don't see that every day, so awesome," a third person added. "Well, that would freak me out!" said a fourth user.

Previously, a similar video of a man taking a tiger for a ride went viral on social media. If you haven't seen it yet, you can watch it here:

 

