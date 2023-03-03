Viral video: Man hits bull, karma bites back

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept of destiny or karma. During these times, the internet produces some incredible videos that are certain to restore one's faith in fate. This video, which was shared on Twitter, is an excellent example of what we're referring to.

Shared by @GaurangBhardwa1, the video shows The video depicts a bull running down a narrow road with people on both sides. On one side, four or five men are standing ahead of the crowd. One of those men hit the running bull on the back without provocation. The bull is wearing a long rope around its neck, and a long section of the rope has fallen to the ground and is being drawn on the road by the speed of the running bull.

One of the man's feet becomes entangled with the rope, almost like a noose, and the man learns a lesson from the bull's strength and speed.



The clip has garnered over 108,000 views and tons of reactions. While some said the video was a perfect example of karma, others emphasized how appropriate the man's punishment was.

"The second half of the video was the best, so satisfying," one user commented.

"Good one, you deserve this," another user said.