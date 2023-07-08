Search icon
Viral video: Man with bare hands gives head bath to king cobra, internet is terrified

. In the video, a man can be seen engaging in an act of extraordinary bravery as he gives a head bath to a fully grown King cobra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Viral video: Man with bare hands gives head bath to king cobra, internet is terrified
Fearless Man Gives Head Bath to King Cobra (Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: King cobras, renowned for their potent venom, have long held a fearsome reputation, capable of evoking a sense of dread and trepidation at the mere sight of them. However, a recent extraordinary video has surfaced on the internet, showcasing an awe-inspiring encounter between a man and a King cobra on a scorching hot summer day, further challenging our perceptions.

 
 
Originally shared by an Instagram user named Aman, this captivating footage captured a remarkable moment that defied expectations. In the video, a man can be seen engaging in an act of extraordinary bravery as he gives a head bath to a fully grown King cobra. With a small bucket in hand, he approaches the majestic serpent with utmost caution and delicately pours water over its head, creating a gentle cascade that envelops the cobra. What is truly astonishing is the reaction of the King cobra itself—a creature known for its aggression and lethality. Instead of responding with hostility, it appears to derive pleasure from the experience, displaying a surprising level of tranquility and contentment as it basks in the refreshing shower.

The video quickly gained traction online, captivating audiences and amassing an impressive 13k likes and counting. Viewers were left astounded and intrigued by the unexpected harmony between man and snake, prompting them to share their thoughts and reactions in the comments section. The overwhelming sentiment was one of admiration for the man's exceptional courage and audacity. Many expressed their astonishment at his willingness to venture into such intimate proximity with a creature so inherently dangerous and venomous.

The comments flooded in, with one user exclaiming, "Oh my gosh! It's a King cobra. That man must possess an incredible amount of guts and fearlessness!" Another comment echoed the sentiment, stating, "I am in awe of his bravery... and the sheer beauty of this encounter is mesmerizing. Thank you for sharing this rare and captivating moment." The sheer audacity of the man's actions left viewers in a state of both astonishment and admiration, emphasizing the captivating and mesmerizing nature of the video.

