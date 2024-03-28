Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a video has surfaced showing a man performing dangerous bike stunts in front of police officers at the Ganga Barrage.

A video capturing a daring stunt performed by a man on his bike in front of police officers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been making rounds on the internet. The ten-second clip, believed to be recorded at the Ganga Barrage, depicts the biker executing perilous maneuvers while being trailed by three police officers on separate bikes, all accompanied by the background beats of a Punjabi song.

Following the circulation of the video online, authorities from Nawabganj Police in Kanpur swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter. Subsequently, the individual responsible for the stunt was apprehended and slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Confirming the penalty imposed on the biker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central RS Gautam informed India Today that a dedicated team of police personnel, including a Superintendent of Police (SP), had been deployed to monitor the area vigilantly from 7 am to 4 pm. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been strategically installed across the vicinity to deter and detect such reckless acts on the roads.

Gautam emphasized, "Any further infractions will be met with appropriate legal action under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, with the primary aim of ensuring public safety and upholding law and order."