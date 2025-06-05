The incident has gone viral on social media, sparking shock and concern among users.

Think of visiting your favourite place and ordering food to satisfy your taste buds. But right in the middle of delight, you end up finding a stuffed reptile. Sounds bizarre, right? But this is the real story of a roadside dhaba that is gaining traction on social media.

The incident happened at a roadside dhaba, where a man ordered tandoori roti for himself and was stunned to find a small lizard stuffed inside. The incident has gone viral on social media, sparking shock and concern among users.

The clip, shared on Instagram by rapout2.0, has garnered millions of views and countless comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Extra protein.'

Another user said, This is not acceptable, this is very wrong. I won't eat again these dhabas.'

A third user wrote, 'Did u order from China?'

Another user commented, 'Feeling sad for the insect.'

Another said, 'It's just a small mistake, take it easy.'

Another one wrote, 'I hope the person who ordered it didn’t fall sick.

