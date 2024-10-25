In the video, a skilled snake rescuer can be seen carefully opening a pillow cover, only to reveal the deadly reptile coiled inside.

A spine-chilling video has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers with goosebumps and a new-found fear of hidden dangers at home. The clip, shared by Instagram user ‘abhisheksandhu1126’, reveals a venomous cobra found hiding inside a sofa pillow cover. This unexpected encounter has left many users feeling shaken, with reactions ranging from shock to outright terror.

In the video, a skilled snake rescuer can be seen carefully opening a pillow cover, only to reveal the deadly reptile coiled inside. The cobra, clearly distressed, lunged toward the rescuer as he cautiously approached. The exact location and date of the incident remain unknown, but the clip has quickly garnered attention, pulling in over 138,000 likes and countless comments from viewers worldwide.

As the video circulated online, people shared their horrified reactions. One user wrote, "NEW FEAR UNLOCKED," capturing the sentiments of many who watched the terrifying footage. Another shared, "I would never sit on that sofa again or touch that pillow. I’d probably check my house a hundred times before entering."

Some viewers responded with humor to ease their discomfort, joking about setting the entire sofa on fire to prevent any more surprise encounters with deadly creatures.

The post, simply captioned “Cobra in sofa cover,” resonated with many, sparking conversations about the possibility of hidden dangers within our homes. While some laughed, most were left visibly unnerved, with the video effectively “unlocking new fears” for thousands online.