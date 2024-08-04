Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

A viral video showing a king cobra peacefully drinking water from a bottle offered by a man has shocked social media.

An unusual sight of a king cobra drinking water from a bottle has once again created a stir on social media. The viral video shows a man offering water to the venomous snake by gently tipping a plastic bottle towards it. The thirsty reptile can be seen gulping the water peacefully, a rare and captivating moment shared on the @AMAZlNGNATURE account.

Indian man waters a wild cobra on a hot sunny day pic.twitter.com/btFJbmK8dt — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 3, 2024

The video has elicited a range of reactions from netizens. Many expressed their astonishment at seeing such a sight, with some admitting they were unaware that cobras could be this docile. One user remarked, "This is an amazing view, I've never seen or heard anything like this." Others highlighted the daring nature of the act, acknowledging both its bravery and potential danger.

Here’s how users reacted:

“You come for the king, you'd best not miss,” posted one user.

“Very interesting,” joined another.

“So scary,” added a third.

“Most people would go to the hospital immediately after step 1. You are a real pro, bro,” wrote a fourth.