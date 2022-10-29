Viral video: Man feeds milk to thirsty lion, internet reacts

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We frequently see videos of humans interacting with animals. While the majority of the videos are adorable and feature pet dogs or cats, some are frighteningly real and difficult to believe. One such act that has gone viral and has taken netizens by surprise is about a man feeding milk to lion as if it were his pet. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @liontold and it has garnered 66k views tiil now. Take a look here:

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a man feeding milk to lion. As the clip goes on the man fondles the lion with his hands and starts pampering him without any fear. The big cat also feels comfortable with him. The man's gestures and the wild cat's adorable facial expressions make the clip a delight to watch.

Since being shared on October 24, the short segment has raked up more than 66k views. The video has also elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. In addition to emphasising how dangerous the act was, netizens stated that lions are not toys. Others simply asked that the man exercise extreme caution when handling these dangerous creatures.

"This is extremely dangerous," one user commented. "They're not pets, but they look so happy when you give him scratchies," another user wrote. "Too adorable" said a third. "This is just one of the many reasons why we adore this Instagram handle," a fourth added.