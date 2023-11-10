Headlines

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs massive cobra with bare hands, internet reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets into huge fight with Mannara Chopra, calls her 'double dholki, bin painde ka lota'

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

This is world's biggest mall and it's not Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

'Strongest Ever': US Secy of State Blinken on India-US bilateral ties as 2+2 dialogue begins

Viral

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs massive cobra with bare hands, internet reacts

A gripping video of a man fearlessly capturing a massive cobra with his bare hands has gone viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

In a jaw-dropping display of courage, a fearless individual has captured a gigantic cobra with his bare hands, sending shockwaves across the internet. The video, which was shared on Instagram by the user @_yashhh._illy, has rapidly gone viral, amassing an astonishing 34,000 likes.

Snakes, often considered among the most terrifying reptiles, instill a primal fear in many. Their images and videos are known to send chills down our spines, and snake phobia is a widespread and natural phenomenon. Most of us prefer to keep a safe distance from these venomous creatures. However, there are those daring few who view them as captivating subjects of their exploits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Gupta (@_yashhh._illy)

The video begins with a suspenseful moment as the man approaches the cobra, its head raised in a menacing pose. Then, in a heart-pounding turn of events, he seizes the snake by its tail using only his bare hands, demonstrating incredible dexterity and fearlessness.

Since the video's upload, it has taken the internet by storm, drawing countless views and a flurry of astonished comments from netizens commending the man's extraordinary bravery.

One viewer couldn't contain their disbelief, exclaiming, "This is unbelievable... I'm in awe... utterly insane." Another was equally amazed, stating, "His bravery is beyond words... an incredible watch... thank you."

However, not all responses were solely filled with admiration. A different perspective emerged in a third comment, suggesting, "If you aid an animal, it won't harm you, but assist a human, and you might get bitten." Meanwhile, a fourth commenter expressed concerns about the video's potential impact, cautioning, "This is irresponsible. Such videos might mislead others into thinking this behavior is acceptable, but it is NOT. Do not be influenced by such displays."

