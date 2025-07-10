Viral video: Man fearlessly holds 18-foot king cobra with bare hands, netizens say 'I can't believe this'

Known as the world's longest venomous snake, the king cobra can grow up to 18 feet in length, and its venom is so powerful that it can kill an elephant.

A video of a man catching a giant king cobra with his bare hands has left the internet in absolute awe. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the eleven-second clip on Instagram, leaving viewers in awe of the snake's massive size and the man's fearless patience.

About Parveen Kaswan

Kaswan, who is known for sharing interesting facts about wild animals, has also written a caption along with the video: "If you have ever wondered about the actual size of a king cobra. Do you know where it is found in India? And what to do when you see one."

Watch here:

Though the exact location is not mentioned in the footage, king cobras are usually found in the forests of the Western Ghats, Northeast and parts of Odisha.

Social media reaction

One user said, ''What to do: Run at least 50 km / Hr.'' Another user wrote, ''Those who get this darshan and are aware about escape velocity.'' A third user commented, ''He looks like from the North East.'' Another user wrote, ''I can't believe, as I think it's an AI-generated video.''

About the king cobra

Another similar incident

Earlier this week, a video of a woman forest officer from Kerala rescuing a giant king cobra from a stream near Peppara in Thiruvananthapuram went viral on social media.

