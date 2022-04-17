Viral video: Man falls out of BMW convertible as friend tries to show off at a event

Screengrab from the viral video

A video is going viral on the internet in which a man fell out of a BMW convertible as his friend accelerated the car to make a stylish exit from a car meet.

In the now-viral video, the passenger is seen sitting on the back of the drop-top BMW and slid off as the driver roared the engine.

According to reports, the embarrassing incident took place at the "Ultimate BMW Car Meet" on April 10 held at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, UK.

In the video clip, one can see a group of four friends leaving the venue in the stylish BMW M4. The driver of the black convertible approached the speed bump very slowly. But later, he accelerated the car, sending the unprepared passenger flying off the back.

Towards the end of the clip, the other man sitting in the back, who didn't fall, appears to be mocking the humiliated friend.

Watch the viral video here:

The man in the black tracksuit was later seen sheepishly dusting off his pants and running back towards the car.

The video has been viewed over 24,000 times since being posted on YouTube. It has been shared on other social media platforms as well.

