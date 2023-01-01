Search icon
Viral video: Man fails horribly while trying a dangerous scooty stunt, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'

Because a video of a man attempting a risky stunt from scooty has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are countless videos on the internet of people doing daring stunts. We're sure you've never seen anything like what we're about to show you. Because a video of a man attempting a risky stunt from scooty has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The jaw-dropping video was shared on Instagram by a user named @arslaan_99 and has received over 3.3 million views till now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arslaan (@arslaan_99)

The now-viral video shows a boy riding a scooty and attempting a dangerous stunt. Moments later, the boy loses his balance and crashes to the ground, embarrassing himself in front of the camera.

READ: This clip of a toddler hugging dog is totally aww-dorable, viral video

The video was posted 6 days ago and has received over 3.3 million views since then. The post drew a flood of comments from netizens who shared their hilarious responses in the comment section. “ Well try bhai koi na ek din pass ho jaoge himmt ni harni hai ” wrote a Twitter user.  "Aur ban lo hero," wrote another. "Bhai kuch bhi karne se pahle apne maa baap ke bare me sochna zarur"expressed a third. "Bahut bahut shukar Karo warna gir jate "a fourth was shared.

Earlier also a similar video like this went crazy viral on social media where a man tried to perform dangerous bike stunt but failed horribly. Watch the clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @the_corner__kid

