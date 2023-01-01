Viral video: Man fails horribly while trying a dangerous scooty stunt, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are countless videos on the internet of people doing daring stunts. We're sure you've never seen anything like what we're about to show you. Because a video of a man attempting a risky stunt from scooty has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The jaw-dropping video was shared on Instagram by a user named @arslaan_99 and has received over 3.3 million views till now.

The now-viral video shows a boy riding a scooty and attempting a dangerous stunt. Moments later, the boy loses his balance and crashes to the ground, embarrassing himself in front of the camera.

The video was posted 6 days ago and has received over 3.3 million views since then. The post drew a flood of comments from netizens who shared their hilarious responses in the comment section. “ Well try bhai koi na ek din pass ho jaoge himmt ni harni hai ” wrote a Twitter user. "Aur ban lo hero," wrote another. "Bhai kuch bhi karne se pahle apne maa baap ke bare me sochna zarur"expressed a third. "Bahut bahut shukar Karo warna gir jate "a fourth was shared.

Earlier also a similar video like this went crazy viral on social media where a man tried to perform dangerous bike stunt but failed horribly. Watch the clip here: