Viral video: Man drives truck without front wheels, netizens say 'heavy driver' (Photo: Insta/Sukhsham Sharma)

Every other day, we see some surprising videos on the internet. One such video is now going viral on social media and grabbing the attention of netizens.

In the video, a man can be seen driving a truck without its front two wheels and this has amazed the netizens. The clip has been recently shared by a user named Sukhsam Sharma on Instagram.

In the video, the truck appears to be completely damaged, however, the driver is seen navigating the vehicle on a highway. One can see that the damaged truck doesn’t appear to be affecting the driver. Check out the viral video here:

The video has so far amassed over 4 million views with several social media users reacting to the video. One of the users wrote, “Power of an Indian driver." Another user wrote, “This is possible only in India, it is not possible for anyone”.

One user wrote, "Turn mai problem hoga bhai...BTW heavy Driver." "Truck be like = JALWA HAI HAMRA," said another user.

