Viral video: Man drives auto-rickshaw with plastered leg, netizens salute his spirit

The newest entry in the category, which features an auto-rickshaw driver driving his vehicle with a plastered leg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webteam |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Nowadays, the internet churns out clips that show people working hard to make a living with a bright smile on their faces. The newest entry in the category, which features an auto-rickshaw driver driving his vehicle with a plastered leg. The clip which is shared on Instagram by user named @giedde is surely bound to leave you inspired. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

The clip shows an auto-rickshaw driver driving his vehicle with a plastered leg. His positive attitude towards life has somewhat won the hearts of netizens.  There is a good chance that you will, just like several netizens who have already watched this clip, laud this man's determination and efforts to make a living.


The video has received over 4k likes and numerous reactions. Users found the clip to be extremely heart-touching.  While some praised the man's efforts to feed hisfamily, others gathered information about him in order to lend a helping hand and provide her with money. On Instagram, one person notes, "Nothing just a man fulfilling his responsibilities  " "Not all stories are fairytale ," another user adds. A third response shares, "Address area?? Kuch to hoga ....to help that guy." Many others offered help as well.

