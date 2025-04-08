A man was caught on camera drinking what appears to be alcohol and eating a boiled egg on a Delhi Metro train, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation on social media.

A video has surfaced from within the Delhi Metro, showcasing a man allegedly consuming alcohol and eating an egg, prompting public scrutiny of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) rules and regulations.

The video, now widely shared on social media, shows a man wearing a brown t-shirt and beige pants seated in a standard metro coach where he can be seen initially peeling a boiled egg from his bag and proceeds to peel it using the metro's metal handrail—a practice that has drawn criticism from some internet users due to hygiene concerns. Subsequently, the man is seen consuming what appears to be alcohol.

It remains uncertain whether the video was intentionally recorded for a social media post or if it was captured by another passenger.

The short video was posted on the man's Instagram account, 'Food Republic INDIA.' It quickly spread to X, where many users believed the man was openly consuming alcohol on public transport.

Social media reaction

The video quickly went viral, generating a wide range of reactions. Some users expressed disapproval of the man's actions, while others commented on the audacity and absurdity of the situation.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote "it is disgusting," while another said, "Now this is next-level meal planning."

"DMRC should give him a lifetime ban," wrote a thrid user.

DMRC's response on this incident

A day after a video purporting to show a man peeling and eating an egg and drinking a beverage from a glass inside a train became widely circulated on social media, the DMRC on Monday urged commuters to avoid inappropriate behaviour while taking the metro.

The video appears to have been deliberately recorded by the individual involved, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) principal executive director Anuj Dayal told PTI.

“The DMRC expects all commuters to behave responsibly and follow basic social etiquette while using the metro,” Dayal said.

He added that eating and drinking inside trains was prohibited and appealed to commuters to exercise restraint.

“We appeal to all passengers to help maintain decorum in the metro, which is a mass public transport system,” he said.

He also requested commuters to promptly report any violations to the nearest available Delhi Metro or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for prompt necessary action.