Viral video: Man dressed as beggar brings sack of coins to purchase iPhone 15, internet reacts

In a daring social experiment, Instagram channel 'Experiment King' staged a prank video where a beggar attempted to purchase an iPhone 15 at a mobile showroom.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

In a thought-provoking social experiment that has captivated the attention of many, the Instagram channel 'Experiment King' recently conducted a carefully orchestrated prank video that involved a beggar's purported attempt to purchase an iPhone 15. This daring experiment aims to challenge societal norms and provoke contemplation regarding perceptions, empathy, and the affordability of premium gadgets.

The video unfolds with one of the creative minds behind 'Experiment King' ingeniously disguising himself as a beggar before venturing into a mobile showroom located in Jodhpur. Common societal assumptions typically dictate that beggars would neither express interest in nor possess the means to acquire high-end smartphones.

However, what ensued took both the participants and viewers by surprise. The shop owner, against conventional expectations, remarkably agreed to accept a sack full of coins and handed over an iPhone Pro Max to the 'beggar' who intended to purchase the device. Store employees were visibly shown counting the coins in a moment that challenged preconceived notions.

This viral video has garnered an astounding 34 million views and sparked a spectrum of reactions from viewers. While some expressed astonishment at a beggar seemingly purchasing a high-priced phone, others quickly pointed out the scripted nature of the scenario, as the shop's Instagram handle was prominently tagged in the video.

As discussions continue to evolve, it becomes evident that 'Experiment King' has successfully raised critical questions about societal perceptions, empathy, and the boundaries of affordability in a world filled with premium technology.

Comments on Social Media:

One user wrote, "This is absolutely remarkable."

Another commented, "An entertaining and thought-provoking experiment, hahaha."

A third individual stated, "This experiment is truly epic, my friend."

