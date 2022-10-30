Viral video: Man draws beautiful portrait of air hostess in flight, here’s what she did

New Delhi: A small token of happiness can brighten someone's day significantly. And this video, which was shared on Reddit, is a perfect example of that concept. The video, which features an artist and an air hostess, will undoubtedly brighten your day.

The 50-second clip, which was shared on Reddit, shows the passenger sketching the flight attendant as she approaches to serve him food. Later, the man stands up and walks up to her workstation to show her the sketch. Despite the fact that the woman is wearing a face mask, she appears surprised and shows this to her colleague. The flight attendant expresses gratitude to the passenger for his beautiful gesture. The air hostess gives him a thank-you card with a beginner drawing of the passenger and a gift hamper. This made the man extremely happy. "Man does a drawing for a flight attendant, and she does one back for him." reads the clip caption.

READ: 'Vijay Mama, hi': Rishi Sunak invites Indian uncle to Downing Street

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral for obvious reasons. The artist's friendly interaction with the air hostess made many people smile. Many netizens agreed on how a small gesture can brighten someone's day. "This is so heartwarming and beautiful" said one user. Another one wrote," This is absolutely heart touching, thanks for sharing this beautiful clip"