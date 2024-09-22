Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

A viral video shows a man narrowly escaping a snake's bite while trying to capture it.

A nerve-wracking video of a man confronting a snake has gone viral, captivating social media users around the world. In this dramatic footage, the man tries to capture a snake that lunges at him repeatedly, creating tense moments as he narrowly avoids being bitten. The scene unfolds with the snake slithering across the ground while the man attempts to grab it by the head. Each time he reaches for it, the snake strikes back, making for a heart-stopping encounter that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The video has attracted millions of views across various social media platforms, and the reactions from viewers have been a mix of fear and amazement. Many commented on the man's bravery, while others expressed disbelief at the close calls he experienced during the encounter. The video’s dramatic nature has led to widespread discussions about the risks involved in dealing with snakes, highlighting the fine line between bravery and recklessness.

Man grabs snake mid- lunge before it strikes his face pic.twitter.com/Id5SAmGJ0Z — Visual feast (@visualfeastwang) September 21, 2024

In a related incident, a separate snake video has also captured public attention. Panic erupted at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station when a snake was spotted slithering along the platform. The sight of the reptile sent commuters into a frenzy, with terrified passengers scrambling for safety. Many left their luggage and belongings behind in their haste to escape the snake, which suddenly appeared from the tracks. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people shouted warnings to one another and ran for cover. The commotion quickly turned the platform into a scene of confusion, with people trying to warn others about the snake's presence.

Both videos underscore the unpredictability of encountering snakes in everyday life and the natural fear they can provoke. As these incidents circulate on social media, they remind viewers of the importance of caution and respect for wildlife. The viral nature of these videos not only entertains but also serves as a reminder of the unexpected moments that can occur in our surroundings.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

