Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

A 20-year-old man died after putting a cobra's head inside his mouth.

In an unfortunate incident, a 20-year-old man died after putting Cobra's head in his mouth while making reels to get 'famous'. The incident occurred in the Kamareddy district of Telangana and the deceased has been identified as Shivaraj.

Senior journalist Srinivas Reddy K has shared the video through his 'X' handle.

Here is the gullible youngster, who held a cobra in his mouth to get filmed possibly for posting on social media platforms.

He died later as the snake bit him in his mouth. This bizarre incident happened in Desaipet village of #Kamareddy district in #Telangana. #bizarre pic.twitter.com/oNneAoydo8 — Srinivas Reddy K (@KSriniReddy) September 6, 2024

The video captured the young man putting a giant cobra in his mouth, standing in the middle of the road. The reptile, trapped in his mouth, was seen struggling to get out as the man was standing with folded hands. At one point, he was also seen running his hands through his hair.

Deceased Shivaraj’s father and he were employed as snake rescuers. As they managed to catch the snake featuring in the video, his dad requested him to record a video and share it on WhatsApp groups, media reports have suggested.

The snake, in its efforts to wriggle out of the man's mouth, ended up biting him.

Netizens on social media have expressed displeasure at the video, questioning his decision to put a venomous cobra in his mouth.

"This shows how our youths are addicted to social media. To get instant popularity there are risking their life. Om shanti", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "People are so reckless with their lives".