The post quickly gained traction, drawing a large number of likes and comments. Many users appreciated his confidence and carefree attitude.

Delhi Metro has become a lifestyle of the city as it is one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons in the past few years. Recently, a video of a man dancing inside a metro coach has taken the internet by storm.

Now, a video of a man wearing earphones, dancing and singing to 'Radhe Radhe,' has gone viral online, garnering mixed reactions.

The video was originally shared on Reddit with the caption, "You don't need any subscription to binge-watch in Delhi Metro."

"Delhi Metro mein aapka swagat hai," a user hilariously commented.

"Why have I never witnessed anything like this? Why is my metro travel always monotonous?," second user said.

"Call them anything, but mood fresh kar dete hain ye log," another user commented.

"Red Line exclusive service," fouth user wrote.

"Aur chalao Ghaziabad mein metro," another user said.

DMRC has time and again warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches, but to no avail.

