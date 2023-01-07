Viral video: Man dances to Pathaan's ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in front of SRK's house Mannat, gets trolled

Now a clip is going viral which shows a man dancing to Pathaan's hit 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song in front of SRK's house namely Mannat in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Following the numerous controversies surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan song Besharam Rang, the second track from Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, was released a few days ago. Not only Deepika but also superstar SRK, can be seen grooving to the upbeat music on the dance track. Vishal-Shekhar is a musical duo that composed the song. It was created by Sukriti and Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar. The song was shot in scenic locations, and it features SRK dancing on screen for the first time in four years.

Several netizens, including celebrities, have shared clips of themselves performing the upbeat song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the film. Now a clip is going viral which shows a man dancing to Pathaan's hit 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song in front of SRK's house namely Mannat in Mumbai. The man in the video has been identified as Reyaz Khan and the viral short segment is shared on her official Instagram account. Watch it here:

The viral clip shows Reyaz dancing to the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in front of SRK home 'Mannat' in Mumbai. In the video, Reyaz displays his dance moves to Pathaan's hit song. Needless to say, his energy and well-executed steps astounded everyone. However, not everyone was impressed by his dance moves (but more on that later). "Ye wala much better" reads the video caption.

READ: Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot real dog in THIS image

The video has been viewed over 6.2 million times and garnered an array of reactions from netizens. Not everyone was happy with his moves and trolled him in the comment section.

See some of the reactions below:

“Dress to aapki Dhoom 2 ke Hrithik jesi lg rhi,” commented a user. “Lgta h padosi se jhagda ho rha tha ye zabardasti ja k dance dikhane lge ,” joked another. “Imagine srk reaction after watching this,” argued a third expressing his displeasure. “Bhai gazab himmat chahiye public me chahe acha dance ho ya bura bura krne ke lye jyada himmat chahiye but u r better Lage rho. ” wrote a fourth.