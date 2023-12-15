Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

A viral video on social media captures a man dancing to "Gulabi Sharara" in a crowded metro train, defying rules despite authorities' strict warnings.

Instances of rule violations within Metro trains and stations are on the rise, despite authorities issuing strict warnings. A recent video, shared by Instagram user mr_hobbit, has become the latest symbol of this trend, showcasing a man boldly breaking the rules by dancing to the beats of the popular pahadi song "Gulabi Sharara" in a packed metro train.

The video has ignited a wave of criticism and anger on social media, where users question why such behavior goes unpunished. Simultaneously, there is a faction lauding the man's confidence in flouting the rules. With over 449,000 likes, the video has become a viral sensation, prompting a myriad of reactions from online users.

Social media platforms have become the battleground for opinions on the controversial incident. One user expressed their distress, stating, "We are traumatized after watching the clip," highlighting the impact of such rule-breaking on fellow passengers. Another user raised a crucial question, pondering, "Where are the authorities?"

Adding to the discourse, a third user acknowledged the audacity of the act but urged against a repeat, advising, "Nice try, but please don’t try again."