Viral video: Man cuddles with massive hyena, unlikely friendship shocks internet

A viral video showing Dean Schneider, a wildlife enthusiast, cuddling and scratching a hyena has captured widespread attention online.

In a heartwarming and surprising display of animal affection, a viral video has captured a remarkable bond between a man and a hyena. The footage, shared on Twitter by the user @AMAZlNGNATURE, showcases Dean Schneider, a passionate wildlife enthusiast, engaging in an extraordinary interaction with the hyena. The video, which has amassed over 623,000 views, depicts Schneider scratching and cuddling with the large, often misunderstood creature.

Dean Schneider, a wildlife fan, became friends with a hyena. pic.twitter.com/0spRrjExD8 — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 24, 2024

In the video, Schneider is seen gently stroking the hyena’s fur, while the animal seems to respond with visible contentment. The unusual scene has captivated viewers and sparked a range of reactions online. Schneider, known for his dedication to wildlife conservation and his efforts to foster positive relationships between humans and animals, has once again demonstrated his unique approach to connecting with the animal kingdom.

The viral post, accompanied by the caption “Dean Schneider, a wildlife fan, became friends with a hyena,” has quickly become a topic of discussion among animal lovers and social media users alike.

Comments from netizens:

One user wrote, "This is incredible! I never thought I’d see a hyena so relaxed around humans. Dean Schneider is amazing!"

Another said, "Such a touching moment! It’s great to see someone who genuinely cares about wildlife and builds trust with these animals."

A third user commented, "Wow, hyenas are usually portrayed as aggressive. This video totally changes that perception. Kudos to Dean for showing a different side of them."

Someone else remarked, "Dean Schneider’s bond with animals is truly inspiring. It’s heartwarming to see such interactions that break stereotypes."

Another follower noted, "This video is both fascinating and adorable. It’s clear that there’s a lot of mutual respect between Dean and the hyena."

One viewer wrote, "I’m impressed by how calm and gentle Dean is with the hyena. This is a great example of how understanding and patience can lead to amazing connections with wildlife."