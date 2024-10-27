In the clip, one of the men is seen holding the beer bottle with the dead lizard visible inside.

A viral video showing a dead lizard floating inside a beer bottle has sparked alarm across social media, raising fresh concerns about product safety and quality control in the beverage industry. The disturbing footage, which has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), was captured by two men in Kareli village, Vikarabad, Telangana, after they allegedly purchased the beer from a local wine shop.

The men, identified as Laxmikant Reddy and Anantaya, bought the beer bottle as part of a larger purchase worth Rs 4,000 from a shop in Dharur. However, their gathering took an unpleasant turn when they noticed an unexpected and unwelcome addition inside one of the bottles—a lifeless lizard floating in the liquid. Shocked by the discovery, the men documented the incident in a 30-second video that quickly went viral online.

In the clip, one of the men is seen holding the beer bottle with the dead lizard visible inside. He shakes the bottle multiple times to draw attention to the contaminant, while a voice behind the camera expresses dismay. The unsettling video has since drawn attention from netizens and authorities alike.

Following the incident, the two men lodged a complaint with the local police. The owner of the wine shop, however, reportedly denied responsibility, suggesting that the contamination may have originated at the brewery itself. Authorities have since launched an investigation to trace the source of the contamination and determine whether the lapse occurred at the manufacturing or distribution stage.

The video has garnered significant attention on social media, with users expressing shock and anger over the potential health risks posed by such incidents. Many called for stricter safety measures and enhanced quality control checks across the food and beverage industry. The Free Press Journal reported that the incident has renewed public discourse on the need for higher standards of hygiene in consumable products, as similar instances of foreign objects in packaged foods and beverages continue to surface online.