Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

A viral video showing a man casually chewing tobacco before boarding a plane has sparked amusement and debate on social media.

Social media has long been a platform where users can find everything from humor to educational content, and recently, one viral video took the internet by storm, offering a mix of both. The clip, shared widely across various platforms, shows a man preparing to board an aircraft while casually consuming tobacco—an act that has left netizens amused.

Ache khase Private Jet ko Auto bana diya pic.twitter.com/uFSyicHy1J — (@MehdiShadan) August 23, 2024

In the now-viral video, the man is seen standing at the plane’s door, casually preparing dipping tobacco, seemingly oblivious to the urgency of boarding. His laid-back demeanor made it appear as though the aircraft was patiently waiting just for him. The airline staff, visibly displeased with his behavior, tried addressing the situation. However, the man quickly wrapped up his tobacco consumption and entered the plane without further incident.

The video, originally posted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, quickly garnered attention. Shared with the caption, “A well-maintained private jet has been turned into an auto,” the post struck a chord with users, racking up around 4,000 likes and a flood of comments.

Reactions to the video were mixed but mostly humorous. One user couldn’t help but label the man a “legend,” while others made sarcastic remarks suggesting he must have come from Uttar Pradesh (UP). Another commentator, less amused, called the man “sick” for his actions.

Interestingly, some users chimed in with their own experiences. One woman recounted a recent flight to Goa where a couple seated next to her were openly consuming Rajnigandha, a popular chewing tobacco. She expressed disgust at the smell and their behavior, highlighting that such acts are not entirely rare on flights.

Amid the wave of humor, there were a few voices defending the man. “Whether it’s a plane or an auto, people have the right to live their lives as they wish,” commented one user, emphasizing personal freedom over societal norms.