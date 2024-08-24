Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Viral

Viral

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

A viral video showing a man casually chewing tobacco before boarding a plane has sparked amusement and debate on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter
Social media has long been a platform where users can find everything from humor to educational content, and recently, one viral video took the internet by storm, offering a mix of both. The clip, shared widely across various platforms, shows a man preparing to board an aircraft while casually consuming tobacco—an act that has left netizens amused.

In the now-viral video, the man is seen standing at the plane's door, casually preparing dipping tobacco, seemingly oblivious to the urgency of boarding. His laid-back demeanor made it appear as though the aircraft was patiently waiting just for him. The airline staff, visibly displeased with his behavior, tried addressing the situation. However, the man quickly wrapped up his tobacco consumption and entered the plane without further incident.

The video, originally posted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, quickly garnered attention. Shared with the caption, "A well-maintained private jet has been turned into an auto," the post struck a chord with users, racking up around 4,000 likes and a flood of comments.

Reactions to the video were mixed but mostly humorous. One user couldn't help but label the man a "legend," while others made sarcastic remarks suggesting he must have come from Uttar Pradesh (UP). Another commentator, less amused, called the man "sick" for his actions.

Interestingly, some users chimed in with their own experiences. One woman recounted a recent flight to Goa where a couple seated next to her were openly consuming Rajnigandha, a popular chewing tobacco. She expressed disgust at the smell and their behavior, highlighting that such acts are not entirely rare on flights.

Amid the wave of humor, there were a few voices defending the man. "Whether it's a plane or an auto, people have the right to live their lives as they wish," commented one user, emphasizing personal freedom over societal norms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

Advertisement