Viral video: Man caught on camera urinating on Delhi Metro train station, DMRC responds

It didn't take long for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to react to the tweet, asking for the name of the metro station in question.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Screen Grab

A video of an extremely embarrassing incident that took place at a Delhi metro station is now is going viral on Twitter. A guy could be seen here urinating on the subway track while waiting for the train. The station in question is supposedly the Malviya Nagar metro. A young person has reported the video to DMRC by labelling it.

"Maybe this happened first time in Delhi Metro. Just received a video on Whatsapp. Sharing with you," the man wrote in the caption.

The embarrassing incident involving the young guy who urinated on the metro train track at the Malviya Nagar Metro Station reportedly occurred a week ago. Despite the fact that the accused's face is being exposed in the video, he has not been apprehended as of yet. 

The person recording the video can be heard asking, "Where are you urinating? Why are you urinating here". He replied, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (I drank a little too much)". 

Mr. Babbar tweeted about an issue with the Delhi Metro, tagging the DMRC and the CMO of Delhi. In response, the DMRC and the CMO of Delhi asked for the station's name so that they could look into it. Mr. Babbar pointed out that it was the "Malviya Nagar metro station" in response.

The DMRC thanked the Twitter user for reporting the incident and encouraged others to utilise their 24-hour security hotline.  "Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact the nearest DMRC official or contact our 24x7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," DMRC said.

