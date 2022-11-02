Search icon
Viral video: Man catches cobra hiding inside scooty with bare hands

However, an unidentified man has rescued a giant cobra hidden inside the scooty using only his bare hands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Just a simple mention of a snake might send chills down the spine for many. However, an unidentified man has rescued a giant cobra hidden inside the scooty using only his bare hands. The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera has left netizens shocked and stunned. Shared on Instagram by user named @avinashyadav_26, the clip has gone viral garnering more than 12k likes. Take a look here: 

The terrifying video shows a man using a screwdriver to capture a viper perched on a scooty. The snake, identified as a cobra on Instagram, raises its head from inside the scooty, where it was most likely hiding, and hisses angrily as it resists capture. However, with the aid of a screwdriver, the man managed to capture the serpent with his bare hands as onlookers record the scene on their phones.

The clip has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 400k views and the numbers are only increasing.  In the comment sections, netizens have expressed their bewilderment at it, as well as the "unusual method" used to capture it. " “This is scary.. I can't believe what's going on” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell na. Lol. That’s like my biggest nightmare,” commented another. “That looks like so scary OMG” expressed a third.

 

It is important to note that snake catching requires training and technique and can be dangerous if not done properly. One should not attempt to rescue someone on their own, but should instead notify trained personnel.

