The Delhi Metro has long been a place where unexpected events seem to unfold. Known for unusual occurrences ranging from impromptu dance performances to tense standoffs, it has frequently left the internet both amused and baffled. Adding to this list, a recent video went viral featuring a man lying comfortably on the metro floor, engrossed in his phone. The clip, shared by the Instagram handle ‘Delhi meri Jaan!’, carried the caption, “After so much hard work. Let’s get chill in Delhi Metro.” While the exact date and location are unknown, the video quickly gained attention online.

In the video, the man appears completely at ease, seemingly oblivious to the reactions of fellow passengers who choose to ignore him rather than address his unusual behaviour. As the video circulated, it ignited a range of opinions from social media users. Some comments were lighthearted, with one user joking, “1st Tier ki ticket, book kri hogi (Maybe he booked a first-class ticket),” while others were more critical, questioning the laxity in enforcing decorum in public spaces. “This is so normal in the metro. It should not be, but authorities hardly take any action against such people,” wrote another commenter.

The incident raised concerns about the lack of hygiene awareness in shared spaces, with some highlighting the discomfort caused by actions that disregard public cleanliness. “Is the man not considering the fact that people were standing there with their shoes on? Shoes that must have been to real dirty places,” one viewer pointed out.

This video is not the first instance of eccentric behaviour in the Delhi Metro, which has gradually seen an increase in incidents where passengers test the limits of acceptable public conduct. Many online users noted how such behaviour has become almost routine, urging authorities to step up enforcement and preserve the dignity of public transportation spaces.

Ultimately, this viral video brings to light a pressing issue: the delicate balance between individual freedom and collective decorum in public spaces. With its growing reputation for unusual happenings, the Delhi Metro may need stronger measures to maintain an atmosphere that respects both individual comfort and public cleanliness.