A man from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh called the police after he found his wife with another man at home. In a video that is now viral, the man, named Pawan, claimed that his wife and her alleged lover had threatened to kill him and his son. He said they could "bury us in a drum" like the shocking Meerut murder case.

Pawan works at the Mahoba District Hospital under the National Health Mission, while his wife is a clerk at GGIC Mauranipur. The couple had been living separately for some time. Pawan had come to visit their six-year-old son when he saw the man at their home.

In the video, a man wearing a blue shirt is seen coming out of Pawan’s house, looking angry at both the police and the person recording the video. Pawan’s wife can also be seen in the background.

Pawan said he didn’t have the courage to confront the two, so he called the police instead. He also said his wife had been in a relationship with the man and had earlier threatened to frame him in a false case. He requested the authorities to take action and protect him and his child.

Pawan added that he had video-called his son on Tuesday night, and during the call, he suspected someone else was in the house. That’s when he sent the police to check.

Jhansi Police later said Pawan has not given a written complaint yet. His wife told the police that the man had come over to give her medicine because she was having stomach pain.

The video has started a debate on social media. Some people said the police won’t be able to do much legally, while others called for stricter laws to stop such relationships and protect men from mental harassment.

