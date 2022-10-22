Search icon
Viral video: Man breaks into bhangra after seeing friend at Heathrow airport

Such an incident occurred at Heathrow Airport in London, when a Sikh man greeted his friend with a bhangra dance.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Traveling long distances can be exhausting for most of us, but when a close friend or relative is waiting for you, excitement builds and fatigue appears to fade. After all, you're catching up with the person with whom you have the most in common. And if that person surprises you with an impromptu dance, the encounter becomes memorable.

Such an incident occurred at Heathrow Airport in London, when a Sikh man greeted his friend with a bhangra dance. This gesture's video is going viral on the internet and garnering a lot of attention. "This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport," tweeted Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall.

The video has been posted on October 21 and since being posted, it has accumulated more than 649 likes and several comments from Twitter users. "Good old days, no one cares.. this is so good.. ireally love it," a user commented. "buhut mazay ki video hai, song aur mazza agya bhai dosti ho toh aisi," another user said. "hahaha this is so epic, they boh are like best brothers," a user joked. 

 

 

