Viral video: Man books entire flight to travel with kin to wedding, netizens say 'my fufa doesn’t deserve this'

Recently, a man did something unthinkable and decided to book an entire plane for his relatives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

New Delhi: Wedding season has arrived, as have the lavish celebrations. People go to great lengths to make their wedding day memorable. Weddings are becoming increasingly unique, whether at a remote location or on an adventure to tie the knot. Recently, a man did something unthinkable and decided to book an entire plane for his relatives. Yes, you heard it right. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named @theshubhwedding and it has garnered nearly 36,000 likes.

In the viral video, we can see an entire flight booked by a man for his wedding.  The video gives a glimpse of his family's journey as they fly in a plane to attend wedding functions. The camera pans to the family members, who can be seen cheering and waving.

The video amassed over 1.6 million views after being shared online.  After watching the video, netizens had a lot to say and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions from netizens:

An individual said in the Instagram comments, "Aaj gareeb si feeling aa rahi hai." A second person added, "Tell me you are rich without telling me you are rich." "his video made me feel poor in 1001 ways" said a third. 

