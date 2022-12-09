Search icon
Wait, what! Man boards Delhi metro wearing towel, viral video leaves netizens in splits

So, a man boarded a Delhi metro train sporting a towel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

New Delhi: If you are having a boring Friday and want to laugh out loud as well, you should definitely watch this crazy viral clip. So, a man boarded a Delhi metro train sporting a towel. Yes, you heard it right. The clip was posted on Instagram by Mohit Gauhar on Instagram and has been viewed a whopping 3 million times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the now-viral video, the man is seen walking inside the metro wearing a white vest over a yellow towel wrapped around his waist. He strolls through the metro, casually wearing flip-flops, talking on the phone, and styling his hair. The video also shows the passengers' reactions when they see the man in a towel. Many mostly laughed out loud when they saw him in this out-of-the-box attire.

“Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. Aaj main office mein hi naha loonga (The water tank has emptied. I’ll take a bath at the office today),” Mohit captioned the hilarious viral clip.

This clip was shared a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 155,000 times and has numerous comments. Netizens found the video extremely hilarious and took to the comment section to share their reactions on it. 

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Ooh bhai ye confidence apko bahot age lkr jyga mana pdega guru " A second person added, "Jo doosro ke chere pe muskan la de osse bdiya insan koi na hai " A third person wrote, "aise kr lete ho yrr ... Maine kabhi metro me aisa kuch nhi dekha jab hoti hu." "Bhai himmt chahiye iske liye bhi salute hai aapko!" wrote a fourth. 

