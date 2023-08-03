Viral video: Man becomes Zomato delivery guy for a day, uses self-made drone for successful deliveries

As a one-day stint as a Zomato delivery agent opened Rai's eyes to the harsh realities of the profession, he saw the daunting challenges faced by these frontline workers, such as long working hours and constantly battling congested roads.

New Delhi: In the fast-paced world of today, technology continually seeks to make our lives more convenient. A prime example of this pursuit can be found in the story of Sohan Rai, a content maker, who took it upon himself to revolutionize the food delivery industry by building a drone for faster and more efficient deliveries. Rai's inspiration came from witnessing the grueling efforts of food delivery personnel navigating long distances and enduring heavy traffic. In a captivating video shared on his Instagram, Rai not only demonstrated the process of constructing the drone but also passionately expressed the motivations that fueled his innovative creation.

As a one-day stint as a Zomato delivery agent opened Rai's eyes to the harsh realities of the profession, he saw the daunting challenges faced by these frontline workers, such as long working hours and constantly battling congested roads. It was this firsthand experience that ignited the spark within him to find a solution that could alleviate the plight of delivery personnel and bring a new dimension to food delivery.

The Instagram video offers a comprehensive insight into the step-by-step creation of the drone, showcasing Rai's skills and creativity at its best. Each stage was meticulously documented, from gathering the necessary components to meticulously assembling the aerial marvel, and finally, to the momentous test flights.

The video is shared with a caption that reads, “I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions,”.

Sohan Rai's extraordinary endeavor has not gone unnoticed, as the post featuring his innovative food delivery drone has taken social media by storm, amassing an astounding 8.8 million views. Users from all corners of the internet have flocked to the comment section, eager to share their thoughts on this groundbreaking concept.

