Viral video: Man beautifully sings Tere Naam’s Kyo Kisi Ko song on street, netizens say 'gajab talent hai'

So, a video of a scrap collector singing a hit song from the film Tere Naam on the streets has gone viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

New Delhi: There is no lack of talent in this country, and social media is a classic example of this nowadays. Would you like to look at another instance? So, a video of a scrap collector singing a hit song from the film Tere Naam on the streets has gone viral online. The viral video is shared on Twitter by director Satish Kaushik and trust us, it is simply a treat for music lovers.

 In the short clip, a man can be seen crooning the song from the 2003 film Tere Naam. His voice was so melodious that it would surely soothe your soul and cure your blues. “What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years. Proud of this film,” director  Satish Kaushik captioned the clip on Twitter. Sameer penned the lyrics of the song, Himesh Reshammiya beautifully composed it, and Udit Narayan sang it soulfully.

The video garnered over 65,000 views after being shared online. The internet, meanwhile, is watching this man’s video on loop. Social media users applauded him in the comments section as well.

"Thank you very much, sir. Ab ho sake to re-release krwa do ek baar (please re-release this film if possible)," said one. "Re-release it, sir!" demanded another. "Omg," remarked a third. "Simply wonderful," a fourth person wrote. "What a Voice" was added as a fifth. "Sentimental" joined a sixth with a heart emoticon.

Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
