Viral video: Man beautifully sings Bollywood songs in Delhi metro, prompts passengers to groove

screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of people displaying their talents are typically entertaining to watch. There's something intriguing about those videos, whether it's a singer crooning a song or a dancer doing a complex routine. Despite regular warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prohibiting dancing and filming inside trains, many people are still seen doing so. A popular YouTube video that has now gone viral shows a man soulfully singing Bollywood songs in a crowded metro. The video was shared in February this year on YouTube and it has amassed a whopping 243k views.

The viral clip shows the man singing different Bollywood songs in a crowded metro. While a sitting man played the guitar, he sang the songs while standing in the middle of the metro coach. Many passengers are also visible in the video recording of the incident on their cellphones.The video has received over 243k views and over 19,000 likes since it was uploaded on February 28. Many others also raced to the video's comments section to express their opinions.

People's reactions to the viral video were as follows:

"Salute to the guitar man as well," one person said. Another person added, "Fire. I can listen to this for hours," a third said. A fourth person commented, "Awesome bro." A fifth person stated, "Now doing this in the metro is illegal."

A lot of recordings from Delhi metros have recently made news. From a couple hugging and kissing to Rhythm Chanana's choice of clothes receiving criticism, to a woman blasting pepper spray on a co-passenger after a dispute, there's something for everyone. The Delhi metro seems to have seen it all. Now, a video doing the rounds on social media shows a pair locking lips passionately at the Blue line metro.