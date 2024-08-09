Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Man attempts to touch lion during wildlife safari, here's what happened next

A viral Instagram video shows a man touching a lion from inside a safari vehicle, sparking widespread outrage.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Viral video: Man attempts to touch lion during wildlife safari, here's what happened next
In a world where animal safaris promise breathtaking encounters with majestic creatures like tigers and lions, one man's reckless behavior has sparked outrage online. A video showing the man reaching out to touch a lion from inside a safari vehicle has gone viral, and the internet is abuzz with anger and disbelief.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rohit_x_214

Shared on Instagram by user @rohit_x_214 on July 30, the video captures a nerve-wracking moment where a man, seemingly oblivious to the danger, stretches his hand towards a lion sitting calmly. The massive predator is taken by surprise, but the man quickly retracts his hand before the lion can react.

The video has triggered a wave of criticism from viewers who are appalled by the man's audacity. Here’s how people reacted:

- “Wish that lion was in a bad mood. What a retarded action,” one user commented, clearly enraged by the act.

- Another posted, “Lion be like: mout se dar nahi lagta tere ko,” reflecting the lion’s surprise.

- “This is so so scary,” expressed a third, conveying their fear for both the man and the animal.

- A fourth user remarked, “Lions are dangerous creatures,” highlighting the inherent risks involved.

- “It’s so risky,” shared another, emphasizing the danger of the situation.

The video has not only sparked a debate on social media but also reinforced the importance of respecting wildlife from a safe distance.

