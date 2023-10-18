Viral video: Man attaches tractor tire to Bajaj Pulsar, internet calls him 'desi ghost rider'

The video features a man riding a Bajaj Pulsar with a massive tractor tire attached to the front wheel.

In the ever-evolving world of social media, a multitude of content creators have taken to captivating audiences with their daring and unconventional vehicle experiments. From quirky car modifications to outlandish paint jobs, these videos go beyond conventional car reviews. A recent sensation in this space is a video shared on Instagram that has garnered significant attention.

The video, posted by the user @mrhifixyz, features a man riding a Bajaj Pulsar, but it's not your typical motorcycle adventure. What sets this particular ride apart is the colossal tractor tire that has been ingeniously attached to the bike's front wheel. This bizarre yet mesmerizing stunt has quickly become a viral sensation, amassing an astonishing 232,000 likes and counting.

The jaw-dropping video has sparked a wave of reactions from viewers. One impressed viewer exclaimed, "Wow! Truly an example of Indian innovation – 'Jugaad,' as we call it, knows no bounds!" .

However, not all the reactions were entirely celebratory. A concerned viewer offered some advice, saying, "While this is undeniably fascinating, it's best to avoid attempting such stunts in crowded places to ensure safety."

A third viewer humorously dubbed the rider as the "Indian ghost rider," drawing parallels with the iconic character known for his daredevil motorcycle stunts. The humor in this comment highlights the entertainment value of such content, which often blurs the line between reality and spectacle.