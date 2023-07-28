Headlines

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

Maharashtra weather update: Light showers in Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

8 Things that will help you stay happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

An enchanting video of a man fearlessly engaging in playful companionship with a massive black bear has gone viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The heartwarming interactions between humans and animals never fail to captivate our attention and touch our souls. While the internet is flooded with adorable videos of people cuddling with dogs and cats, one extraordinary man has taken this bond to a whole new level, leaving the world in awe as he fearlessly engages in playful companionship with a massive black bear. This exceptional and touching display of friendship was captured in a viral video that has warmed the hearts of millions worldwide.

The enchanting video was originally shared on Instagram by the user @karadenizligarba, and it quickly gained momentum, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. Within hours, the footage had garnered a vast number of views, comments, and shares, making it an internet sensation.

In the short clip, we witness the remarkable sight of a man engaging with a wild black bear, both appearing entirely at ease in each other's company. The man's gestures are tender and affectionate, while the bear reciprocates with surprising gentleness. The genuine bond between the two is evident, leaving viewers in utter disbelief and admiration.

As the man lovingly cuddles and pampers the black bear, their interaction becomes a delightful spectacle to behold. Despite the inherent danger, there is an undeniable connection and trust between them that seems to transcend species barriers. 

The endearing facial expressions of the black bear further enhance the enchantment of the video. With every gentle touch and soothing word from the man, the bear's demeanor becomes one of pure contentment and tranquility. The heart-melting visuals evoke emotions of joy and tenderness, as viewers witness the beauty of harmonious coexistence between man and wild animal.

Such a mesmerizing display of friendship has not gone unnoticed by netizens. Many have taken to the comment sections to express their admiration and awe. Some have likened the duo's dynamic to the timeless characters of Mowgli and Baloo from Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book," recognizing the magical quality of their bond.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE