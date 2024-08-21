Viral video: Mama giraffe's sweet cuddle with her baby melts hearts on internet

A viral video of a mama giraffe cuddling with her baby has melted hearts online, showcasing the deep bond between them.

A heartwarming video featuring a mama giraffe cuddling her baby calf has captured the hearts of the internet, with many declaring giraffes as one of the cutest animals on the planet. The viral clip, shared on Twitter by the user @AMAZlNGNATURE, showcases the tender bond between the mother and her baby, leaving viewers in awe of their love.

Mom! Stop your embarrassing me in front of my friends pic.twitter.com/0ce0bTGQGc — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 19, 2024

The video, which has already garnered 468,000 views, shows the mama giraffe gently nuzzling her baby, creating an unforgettable moment of affection. Netizens are absolutely smitten with the duo, and the comments section is overflowing with love.

One user wrote, "This just made my day! The love between them is so pure." Another user chimed in, "Is there anything more adorable than this? My heart can’t handle it!" A third user added, "Giraffes are officially the cutest animals ever. No debate!"

The admiration continued with a fourth user commenting, "I could watch this on repeat all day. Such a beautiful bond!" while another shared, "This video is the definition of heartwarming. I’m in love!" Yet another user summed it up perfectly, "Mama giraffe cuddles are the best cuddles. My heart is melting! "

With viewers expressing their adoration for the gentle giants, it’s clear that this mother-baby moment has struck a chord with many, solidifying giraffes' place as one of the cutest animals on the planet.