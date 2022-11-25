Viral video: Mama giraffe fights deadly battle with lioness to protect her calf

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no greater warrior than a mother defending her child, it is said. In both the human and animal worlds, the statement is absolutely correct. A video of a mother giraffe risking everything to save his baby from a deadly lioness exemplifies the strength of a mother's love perfectly. Shared on Instagram by user named @ranthambhore_tiger_safari, the clip shows a standoff between the two creatures and trust us it is a must-watch.

The viral video opens with a lioness attacking a vulnerable baby giraffe. When mother giraffe notices a lioness making her calf her prey, she charges at the wild cat. The mama giraffe uses her long legs to attack the predator. During the course of the video there comes a time when it looks like the wild cat has taken over the giraffe. However, a few seconds later the giraffe emerges victorious and continues her attack. In the end, the giraffe manages to save the calf from the lion, which is seen running away from the scene.

The internet is emotional after watching the video as it has garnered over 22,000 likes and numerous reactions. Netizens opined that all mothers are the same, regardless of their shapes and sizes. . One person in the comments wrote, "No matter what it takes to save them.. We're all the same, no matter the shape we come in." A second person added, "Animals are braver than humans and they also have more mercy and love" "This is heartwarming!," said a third user. A fourth user added, "So so touching"