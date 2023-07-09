Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050919
HomeViral

Viral video: Mama bird engages in life-and-death battle with snake to protect her babies, watch

In the video, a gripping and intense battle unfolds between a courageous mother bird and a snake, capturing the audience's attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Viral video: Mama bird engages in life-and-death battle with snake to protect her babies, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Birds are not only known for their vibrant colors and beautiful structures, but they also exhibit remarkable parental instincts. A recent viral video, shared on Instagram by the page '@natureismetal', showcases the fierce and selfless nature of mother birds.

 
 
cre_Trending
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nature Is Metal (@natureismetal)

In the video, a gripping and intense battle unfolds between a courageous mother bird and a snake, capturing the audience's attention. As the snake attempts to infiltrate the bird's nest, posing a direct threat to her vulnerable offspring, the mother bird fearlessly confronts the intruder. Her display of remarkable bravery is evident as she engages in a fierce struggle, fighting relentlessly to protect her precious young chicks.

Despite the mother bird's valiant efforts, the struggle takes a tragic turn. The snake, proving to be a formidable adversary, ultimately overpowers the mother bird, resulting in her untimely demise. This heartbreaking outcome underscores the depths to which parents in the animal kingdom will go to ensure the survival and safety of their offspring.

The video has garnered a significant number of comments, with many expressing admiration for the mother bird and celebrating the essence of motherhood. One user eloquently stated, "Mother is not afraid of anyone in this world, just afraid of losing her children," highlighting the unwavering courage and protective instincts that define a mother's love. 

Another user's comment encapsulated the universal nature of a mother's love, transcending species boundaries. They wrote, "Mother's love for her children, whether human beings or animals, is unbreakable." 

A third user simply stated, "Moms are amazing," encapsulating the collective admiration and awe for the incredible resilience and selflessness displayed by mothers across different species. 

These comments reflect the universal recognition and appreciation for the powerful bond between mothers and their children.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.