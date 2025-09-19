Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'

Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan in 45 days, director Apoorva Lakhia says 'froze, baked, shivered, sucked oxygen but...'

Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Not Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, this is India’s largest airport by land size, its in…, name is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

In a video shared online, Naseem used his expert makeup techniques to completely transform his face, perfectly imitating the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian content creator and makeup artist Naseem Irani has once again taken the internet by storm with his extraordinary transformation skills. Previously, he stunned fans by imitating stars like Monica Bellucci, Hande Ercel, and Cardi B. This time, he stunned everyone by imitating the look of beloved Bollywood actress Kajol.

In a video shared online, Naseem used his expert makeup techniques to completely transform his face, perfectly imitating the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star. The result was so flawless that many viewers said it looked more real than anything created by artificial intelligence. Fans praised his work, calling it amazing and incredibly accurate.

Fans are amazed by Naseem Irani's Kajol transformation

Naseem Irani begins the video on Instagram by showing Kajol's natural face. As the clip progresses, she gradually uses various products to look like Kajol. To add to the excitement, she even played her popular song "Yeh Ladka Hai Allah" from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in the background. The makeup artist wrote in the caption, "Tried to be Kajol today. Did I succeed or should I keep practising?"

Social media reaction:

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "When you look more like Kajol than you do yourself, it's amazing."

Another wrote, "Well, is this AI? Because it's scary. Wow, you're so talented."

One comment read, "That left my jaw hanging open."

One person said, "You don't even know how accurate your guess was."

Another said, "Even better than AI."

Another said, "That was absolutely amazing, I really felt like you were Kajol."

Kajol's Busyness

Fans' Comments Filled With Praise

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "When you look more like Kajol than yourself, that's amazing."

Another wrote, "Well, is that AI? Because that's scary. Wow, you're so talented."

One comment read, "That left my jaw hanging open."

One person said, "You don't even know how accurate your guess was."

Another said, "Even better than AI."

Another said, "That was absolutely amazing, I really felt like you were Kajol."

Kajol has a busy schedule ahead with several projects. She will be hosting her new talk show, "Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle," with Twinkle Khanna. New episodes of the show will air every Thursday, starting September 25th. Before this, Kajol will once again be seen as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in 'The Trial Season 2'.

The highly anticipated courtroom drama, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Myra Singh, will release on JioHotstar on September 19. Kajol also has 'Maharagni: Queen of Queens' in the pipeline.

Also read: Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?
BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo China's Xi Jinping, declines to give approval for...
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo Xi Jinping
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake
'You can't win...': Afghanistan head coach on team's performance in Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan head coach expresses disappointment after losing to Sri Lanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE