Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

In a video shared online, Naseem used his expert makeup techniques to completely transform his face, perfectly imitating the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star.

Iranian content creator and makeup artist Naseem Irani has once again taken the internet by storm with his extraordinary transformation skills. Previously, he stunned fans by imitating stars like Monica Bellucci, Hande Ercel, and Cardi B. This time, he stunned everyone by imitating the look of beloved Bollywood actress Kajol.

In a video shared online, Naseem used his expert makeup techniques to completely transform his face, perfectly imitating the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star. The result was so flawless that many viewers said it looked more real than anything created by artificial intelligence. Fans praised his work, calling it amazing and incredibly accurate.

Fans are amazed by Naseem Irani's Kajol transformation

Naseem Irani begins the video on Instagram by showing Kajol's natural face. As the clip progresses, she gradually uses various products to look like Kajol. To add to the excitement, she even played her popular song "Yeh Ladka Hai Allah" from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in the background. The makeup artist wrote in the caption, "Tried to be Kajol today. Did I succeed or should I keep practising?"

Social media reaction:

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "When you look more like Kajol than you do yourself, it's amazing."

Another wrote, "Well, is this AI? Because it's scary. Wow, you're so talented."

One comment read, "That left my jaw hanging open."

One person said, "You don't even know how accurate your guess was."

Another said, "Even better than AI."

Another said, "That was absolutely amazing, I really felt like you were Kajol."

Kajol's Busyness

Fans' Comments Filled With Praise

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "When you look more like Kajol than yourself, that's amazing."

Another wrote, "Well, is that AI? Because that's scary. Wow, you're so talented."

One comment read, "That left my jaw hanging open."

One person said, "You don't even know how accurate your guess was."

Another said, "Even better than AI."

Another said, "That was absolutely amazing, I really felt like you were Kajol."

Kajol has a busy schedule ahead with several projects. She will be hosting her new talk show, "Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle," with Twinkle Khanna. New episodes of the show will air every Thursday, starting September 25th. Before this, Kajol will once again be seen as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in 'The Trial Season 2'.

The highly anticipated courtroom drama, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Myra Singh, will release on JioHotstar on September 19. Kajol also has 'Maharagni: Queen of Queens' in the pipeline.

Also read: Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights