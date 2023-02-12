Viral video: Makeup artist’s jaw-dropping transformation into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan stuns netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: If you like makeup and are on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard of Dikshita Jindal. She is a Delhi-based makeup artist known for her incredible makeup transformation videos. She frequently shares makeup tutorial videos on Instagram. Many people are astounded by her extraordinary talent. And now this particular video shows how she transforms herself into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan.

The video begins with Dikshita applying makeup in front of a backdrop of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She looks exactly like Shah Rukh Khan after a few transformations. You will undoubtedly be perplexed at first glance. “Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK,” Dikshita captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video was shared on Instagram just four days ago and within a short amount of time it has already received more than 9 million views. Dikshita Jindal and her terrific makeup skills have definitely garnered a lot of praise from the netizens. The comment section is flooded with various appreciative comments from fans of Bollywood movies, Shah Rukh Khan and of course, makeup lovers around the world.

An Instagram user wrote, “No words makeup queen sister” “OMG That transformation, wow,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “I'll save it and forward it to everyone. Thank you; I found it useful.!”

What are your thoughts on this amazing makeup transformation?