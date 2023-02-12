Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Makeup artist’s jaw-dropping transformation into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan stuns netizens

And now this particular video shows how she transforms herself into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Viral video: Makeup artist’s jaw-dropping transformation into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan stuns netizens
screengrab

New Delhi: If you like makeup and are on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard of Dikshita Jindal. She is a Delhi-based makeup artist known for her incredible makeup transformation videos. She frequently shares makeup tutorial videos on Instagram. Many people are astounded by her extraordinary talent. And now this particular video shows how she transforms herself into Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Dikshita applying makeup in front of a backdrop of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She looks exactly like Shah Rukh Khan after a few transformations. You will undoubtedly be perplexed at first glance. “Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK,” Dikshita captioned the clip on Instagram. 

The video was shared on Instagram just four days ago and within a short amount of time it has already received more than 9 million views. Dikshita Jindal and her terrific makeup skills have definitely garnered a lot of praise from the netizens. The comment section is flooded with various appreciative comments from fans of Bollywood movies, Shah Rukh Khan and of course, makeup lovers around the world.

An Instagram user wrote, “No words makeup queen sister” “OMG That transformation, wow,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “I'll save it and forward it to everyone. Thank you; I found it useful.!”

What are your thoughts on this amazing makeup transformation?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.