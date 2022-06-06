Viral video: Mahindra Scorpio hits Royal Enfield rider in road rage case, flees the scene

Screen grab

A video of a Mahindra Scorpio rushing through a bunch of motorbike riders and hitting a Royal Enfield rider has gone viral, causing outrage. The footage was shot near the Arjan Garh metro station in the Delhi-Haryana border region. A police report has been filed against the Mahindra Scorpio driver.

Also, READ: Viral video: Hyderabad guy prepares dosa on Vespa as temperature soar to 40 degrees

Several recordings of the event show the Scorpio driver slamming with the Royal Enfield rider as he was going through the intersection at high speeds. Earlier in the footage, the Scorpio driver seems to be discussing something with another rider in the motorbike group. There are also some expletives heard in the video. However, we don't know what sparked the road rage.

Several recordings of the event show the Scorpio driver slamming with the Royal Enfield rider as he was going through the intersection at high speeds. Earlier in the footage, the Scorpio driver seems to be discussing something with another rider in the motorbike group. There are also some expletives heard in the video. However, we don't know what sparked the road rage.

An FIR has been filed at Fatehpur Beri Police Station, and the owner of the Mahindra Scorpio has been identified.