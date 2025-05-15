In the comments section, while some users condemned the harassment over language, others praised the woman's courage, and some highlighted the importance of the language.

A heated verbal exchange between a man and a woman over language has sparked an online debate once again on social media. The video, originally posted on the X account @gharkekalesh, shows a man angrily asking a woman to speak Marathi because she lives in Maharashtra. However, the woman refuses, saying that she does not know the language.

"Nahi aata mujhe Marathi. Nahi bolungi. Aata hi nahi toh kaise bolungi?" (I don’t know how to speak Marathi. I won’t speak it. If I don’t know it, how do you expect me to speak it?), she said.

The man did not stop there and questioned how she could live in Maharashtra without knowing the language. To this, the woman replied several times, "Meri marzi se rehti hoon. Mera khud ka ghar hai." (I stay as per my wish. I have my own house here.) The man then asked where her village was. "Mera gaon kahi ka bhi rahe," (Let my village be wherever it is) she said.

The man again angrily told her, "Marathi mein baat karne ka" (You have to speak in Marathi). The woman then screamed at him, "Nahi karungi. Kya karloge? Main koi bhi bhasha se baat karun, mera zabaan meri marzi." (I won't speak. What will you do? I’ll speak whatever language I want, my mouth my choice.)

Since being shared, the video has gained more than 300,000 views. In the comments section, while some users condemned the harassment over language, others praised the woman's courage, and some highlighted the importance of the language.

"Damn, just learn the language of the land. Why is this so difficult to understand?" a user wrote.

"Language is important, but you can't harass like this. Both of them should be polite!" another commented.

"Send these language warriors to the border and tell them to show their power there… Even our heroes who are fighting and protecting us will feel sad that they are fighting for these kinds of people," a third user said.

"If we continue down this path of linguistic intolerance, we risk creating invisible borders within our own country. And honestly, do we really need more division in a country that already struggles with religious, caste, and political divides? Words should unite, not divide," another user wrote.

This isn't the first time we have seen a verbal debate over language. Recently, during an event in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam slammed a fan for allegedly rudely requesting a Kannada song.

