A viral video from Mahakumbh Mela shows sadhus enjoying a game of cricket.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is known for its religious rituals and spiritual gatherings. However, a recent video from the event has taken social media by storm, showing sadhus enjoying a game of cricket. The unexpected moment has delighted viewers and added a fun twist to the grand festival.

In the viral video, a group of sadhus can be seen playing cricket with great enthusiasm. Dressed in their traditional attire, they confidently bat and bowl while a cheering crowd watches. The clip, shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Jitendra Pratap Singh, quickly went viral, capturing the interest of thousands.

The video has received many likes, shares, and comments from amused users. One person humorously called it the Maha Kumbh Naga League, while another praised the lively spirit of the sadhus. Many users found it heartwarming to see a lighter side of the festival, proving that Mahakumbh is not just about rituals but also about moments of joy and unity.

Held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, the Mahakumbh Mela has drawn massive crowds. With devotees arriving from across the country, some areas have been declared no vehicle zones due to the heavy rush. The event has also seen visits from many celebrities and prominent figures.

