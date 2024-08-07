Viral video: Lucknow couple kisses over sunroof of speeding car, netizens say...

Couples engaging in indecent acts on moving vehicles have become a disturbing trend, with videos frequently going viral on social media.

In recent times, it's becoming increasingly common to see couples engaging in indecent acts on moving motorcycles and cars, with many such videos swiftly going viral on social media.

लखनऊ:-तहज़ीब ओ अदब का शहर इन दिनों गोमतीनगर जैसे इलाकों में हो रहा बदनाम,हुड़दंगियों के बाद प्रेमी जोड़े की अश्लीलता आई सामने,1090 चौराहे से मुख्यमंत्री चौराहे तक बेखौफ करते रहे अश्लील हरकतें, पुलिस रहीं नदारद,UP 78 GB 0130 नंबर गाड़ी की रूफ पर हो रहीं आशिक़ी @lkopolice pic.twitter.com/TUnURn53SO — Anujjournalist9889 (@anujjournalist1) August 6, 2024

A new viral video has emerged, showing a couple behaving inappropriately on the open roof of a fast-moving car. This incident reportedly took place between the 1090 roundabout and the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. The video captures the couple's indecent behavior, sparking outrage among social media users.

Many online commentators have criticized the couple for tarnishing the reputation of Lucknow, a city celebrated for its rich culture and etiquette. In response to previous incidents of this nature, the police have taken action to curb the spread of obscenity.

In another incident, two students were caught kissing passionately on a university campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to initial reports, the video was recorded by a student from inside a classroom at a private university last week.

As the video gained traction on social media, it drew criticism towards the college authorities for allegedly ignoring such behavior on campus. The Noida Police have since begun examining the video's authenticity and have launched an investigation into the matter.