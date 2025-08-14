Twitter
VIRAL

Viral Video: Loyal dog jumps off balcony to protect kids from another dog, internet hails 'Dogesh Bhai', WATCH

Amid the ongoing debate over the existence of stray dogs and dog bites following the Supreme Court, a heartwarming video has come to light. In the now-viral clip, a dog is seen protecting a bunch of kids from another dog. Let's watch it.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 07:44 AM IST

Viral Video: Loyal dog jumps off balcony to protect kids from another dog, internet hails 'Dogesh Bhai', WATCH
Representative Image/pexels.com

TRENDING NOW

    A heartwarming video, featuring a brave German Shepherd who protected children from a stray dog, is being circulated online. The clip, reportedly from a residential area in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, shows the loyal pet springing into action when a group of children is chased by a stray dog. 

    The footage begins with the German Shepherd sitting in his yard, just when he notices a bunch of children being chased by a stray. He leaps down, chases away the dog to protect the kids. The now-viral clip was shared on 'X', with the caption, "A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog."

    Watch

    Internet praises 'Dogesh Bhai' 

    Since being shared, the video has garnered over one lakh views online, with the internet praising its beloved "Dogesh Bhai". "Dogs are more loyal than humans, it’s proven again", wrote one user. Another user commented, "Well done, Dogesh Bhai. Dogesh Bhai showed great loyalty and saved the children."

    A third joined, "Dogesh bhai ki jai ho". “Dogesh Bhai supremacy", and “Dogesh Bhai ka aura hai", a fourth remarked. 

    Another user commented, "That leap though…..at such heights too. Looked like that could’ve hurt if it wasn’t most likely some trained dog retired, maybe… Regardless absolutely honourable behaviour and such a blessing to witness". 

