Viral video: Lone hippopotamus charges at a pride of lionesses, what happens next will shock you

A viral video captures the intense moment when a lone hippopotamus charges at a pride of lionesses in Kruger National Park. The unexpected encounter leads to a chaotic standoff that leaves viewers stunned.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Viral video: Lone hippopotamus charges at a pride of lionesses, what happens next will shock you
In a scene that could rival any action movie, a rare and intense encounter unfolded at South Africa’s Kruger National Park, where the world of giant land mammals clashed with the realm of skilled predators. The stage was set for a remarkable showdown between a territorial hippopotamus and a pride of lionesses, captured in a video that has since taken the internet by storm.

The drama began when Barry Smith, a tourist at the park, recorded the unlikely battle. Smith was observing a pride of lionesses relaxing near a water body when a hippo approached. The hippo, known for its surprisingly aggressive nature despite its seemingly docile appearance, stopped abruptly upon spotting the lionesses. It seemed to challenge the big cats, who promptly got up and moved away.

However, the hippo wasn’t finished. It pressed on, crossing paths with the lionesses and attempting to charge. The lionesses, never ones to shy away from a fight, were quick to respond. They positioned themselves for a possible attack and tried to drive the enormous mammal away, all the while skillfully evading its powerful bites.

The standoff reached a peak when the lionesses managed to surround the hippo. In a daring move, one lioness leaped onto the hippo’s back, clawing and biting in an attempt to subdue the massive creature. The hippo, clearly overwhelmed, dashed toward the water to escape, successfully shaking off its feline attacker.

Smith’s footage captures the humor and excitement of the encounter, with the hippo’s hasty retreat leaving viewers amused. The video has since garnered over 880,000 views on YouTube, with comments highlighting the extraordinary nature of the clash. One viewer noted, “He knows kitty cats won’t go in the water haha,” while another remarked, “Amazing exchange of different behaviour interactions between these two species.” A third user commented on the hippo's intimidating display of teeth, “When they got face to face with the Hippo. He showed those teeth, that stopped them in their tracks.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
